NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,622.16 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,623.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,500.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,402.24. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,606.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,113 shares of company stock valued at $173,419,391. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

