NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 827 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE AMT opened at $208.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

