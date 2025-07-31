North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after buying an additional 1,819,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,522 shares during the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,564,000 after purchasing an additional 430,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

