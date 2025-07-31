NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.