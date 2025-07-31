Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $100,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 420.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 70,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $181.66 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

