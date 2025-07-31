Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Labcorp worth $81,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 48,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,605 shares of company stock worth $3,254,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $264.02 on Thursday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.13.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. Labcorp’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Labcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

