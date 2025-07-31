North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.89.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $389.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.44 and a 200-day moving average of $317.20. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

