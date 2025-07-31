Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $76,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $730.54 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

