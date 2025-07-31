Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $104,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gartner by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.56.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $343.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.00 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

