FY2025 EPS Estimates for George Weston Reduced by Desjardins

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for George Weston in a report released on Tuesday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.43. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

WN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$316.00 to C$323.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$271.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$308.00 to C$313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$301.00.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$263.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$204.47 and a 1 year high of C$280.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$268.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$277.71, for a total value of C$597,360.23. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total value of C$5,358,136.00. Insiders sold 47,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,095 in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

