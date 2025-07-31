Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PJT Partners FY2025 Earnings

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.83. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $116.06 and a 1-year high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,615.63. The trade was a 54.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

