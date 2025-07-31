Starbucks FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by William Blair

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

