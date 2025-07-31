FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:HPS Issued By Cormark

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a report released on Monday, July 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Hammond Power Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

