A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler Sells 22,200 Shares

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 161.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

