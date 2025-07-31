The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland Sells 16,664 Shares

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average of $265.97.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Progressive

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.