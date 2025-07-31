Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA) Director Otello Stampacchia Purchases 267,556 Shares

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) Director Otello Stampacchia purchased 267,556 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,924.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 454,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,961.80. This represents a 142.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IMA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 124,937 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $3,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 18,244.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 154,892 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Featured Articles

