Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 527,302 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 527,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $60,950,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,186,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,137,991.50. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, July 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60,698 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $6,981,483.96.

On Monday, June 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92.

On Monday, June 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 93,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $9,573,927.24.

On Friday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,793 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $182,868.07.

On Friday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $22,743.77.

On Thursday, June 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 104,707 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $10,683,255.21.

On Thursday, June 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,075 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,334,042.25.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.