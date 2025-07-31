Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 290,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

