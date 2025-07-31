BWS Financial Has Pessimistic View of IRDM FY2025 Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 129.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.