Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA) Director Purchases $2,499,968.90 in Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) Director David P. Bonita acquired 83,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,968.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 287,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,761.50. This represents a 40.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 350.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Further Reading

