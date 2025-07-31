Genpact (G) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Genpact has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.520 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genpact Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE G opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genpact by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

