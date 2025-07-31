E.W. Scripps (SSP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $544.17 million for the quarter.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $524.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.04 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $3.05 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $267.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on E.W. Scripps from $2.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in E.W. Scripps stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.36% of E.W. Scripps worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

