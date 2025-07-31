Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $459.43 million for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $483.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.01. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 128,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,520 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

