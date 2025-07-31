Century Aluminum (CENX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Stock Down 4.5%
NASDAQ CENX opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.55.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
