Century Aluminum (CENX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ CENX opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.