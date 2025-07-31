DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Q3 Earnings

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.5%

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

