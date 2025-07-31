Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Sells $332,592.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.