ATS (ATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter. ATS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ATS had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $503.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.03 million. ATS’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. ATS has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its stake in ATS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ATS by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 79.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,842 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATS. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.