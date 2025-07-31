ATS (ATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter. ATS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ATS had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $503.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.03 million. ATS’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. ATS has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATS. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
