Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Groupon by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,519 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of GRPN opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

