iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $637.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $641.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $613.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.37.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
