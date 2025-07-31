First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,013,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 288,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,792,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 194,982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 79,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 219,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.