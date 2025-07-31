Wealthquest Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.