Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Borr Drilling worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $10,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 842.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,949,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,670 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $6,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

