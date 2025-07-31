PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,569,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,659,554.50. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PCB opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

