US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in July

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UTWY opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Get US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1732 dividend. This is a positive change from US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.