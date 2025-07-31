Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT) Short Interest Update

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:SPYT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 3.52% of Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF alerts:

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Price Performance

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $20.29.

About Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF

The Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (SPYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking to provide current income through option premiums from daily S&P 500 call spreads. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek exposure to the indexs performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.