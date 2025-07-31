EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 768.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,801,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 625,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 502,044 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,032,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,995,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

