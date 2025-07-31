Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 191.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.86. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 163.67%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

