Short Interest in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 80.0%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5687 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

