Short Interest in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 80.0%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NXTG stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5687 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.