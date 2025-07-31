TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -177.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TPG has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.75 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $977,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TPG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TPG by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 2,515.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,296,000 after buying an additional 1,596,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

