H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of H2O America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get H2O America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on H2O America

H2O America Trading Up 0.5%

HTO opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H2O America has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. H2O America had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H2O America will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

Institutional Trading of H2O America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in H2O America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,840,000 after purchasing an additional 72,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of H2O America by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,317,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,858,000 after buying an additional 873,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H2O America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in H2O America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in H2O America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About H2O America

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H2O America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.