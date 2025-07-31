Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.0%

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 105.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.