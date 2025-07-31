Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.44.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,324. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

