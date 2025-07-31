Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

KYMR opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,363,618. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 655,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,842,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,117,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,160,980. This represents a 12.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 77,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

