National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a $30.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Get National Vision alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Vision

National Vision Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. National Vision has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,375. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,066,000 after purchasing an additional 156,741 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 6.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,996,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 320,565 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,875,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Vision by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,908,000.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.