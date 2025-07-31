Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Drops By 94.1%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.29% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRMI opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

