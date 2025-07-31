Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Hold

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of BKR opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

