Brunner (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,408.21 ($18.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,434 ($19.01). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,431.17 ($18.98), with a volume of 90,633 shares changing hands.

Brunner Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of £619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,408.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.22.

Get Brunner alerts:

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The investment trust reported GBX 17.30 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.