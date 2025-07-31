Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 115,000 shares changing hands.

Image Scan Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a PE ratio of -179.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.98.

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 earnings per share for the current year.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

