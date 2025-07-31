True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.28 and traded as high as C$9.51. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 22,540 shares traded.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.19. The company has a market cap of C$135.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

About True North Commercial REIT

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

