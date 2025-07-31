J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and traded as high as $39.67. J. W. Mays shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 125 shares.

J. W. Mays Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,074.88 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. J. W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

About J. W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

